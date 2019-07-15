Letter: A heartfelt thanks for July 4 concert

On behalf of the Vail Veterans Program, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those that supported the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Concert on the Fourth of July.

Thank you to the Vail Valley Foundation, Bravo! Vail, and all the patrons that purchased tickets to the concert. Your contributions will provide transformational programs designed to build confidence, create lifelong relationships and tap into the freedom the mountains bring out in all of us.

We were honored to have retired Army captain Greg Galeazzi, a Vail Veterans Program Alumni, narrate a piece called “Gardens of Stone,” an incredible tribute that pays homage to the military men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

Greg shared, “Vail is a community like no other, and what a privilege it was to participate in the festivities for Independence Day! It was a remarkable sight to witness such American pride and patriotism beneath the serene backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. But above all, it was a refreshing reminder that, despite the numerous problems in our world and in our nation, that this country is still very much worth fighting for. Thank you VVP for allowing me to be a part of this incredible celebration.”

Our many programs are made possible because of the generous support of our community. Together, we believe we are positively affecting the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

A special thank you to all veterans in our community. There are not enough words to thank you for your service, for inspiring us, and for making us proud to be Americans.

Cheryl Jensen

Lindsay Humphreys

Vail Veterans Program