Letter: A helpful time saver

I have an idea that should save government offices, businesses, and many private residences a substantial amount of time.

Typically, we lower the flag to half-mast every time there’s a mass shooting and raise it back to full height approximately two weeks later. However, since that’s about the length of time that usually transpires before another mass shooting, we find ourselves going back and lowering the flag once more. It seems to me like a waste of time, especially after this weekend’s incidents.

Since we have a Congress filled with spineless cowards who refuse to seriously address the issues of gun violence and sensible gun control, I suggest we simply leave the flags at half-mast permanently.

Tim Lawrence

Gypsum