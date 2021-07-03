Letter: A hero’s salute to Vail police

I applaud Dave Chapin’s July 2 “Salute to American Heroes” column. It was a well deserved shoutout to the frontline workers who do so many things for us in Vail, to the educators and spiritual leaders who inspire us, and to our military and health care workers who protect us.

I would like to add my respect and gratitude for the Vail police who protect us every day. We now live in an era of increased danger to our police where every traffic stop and domestic violence response has the potential to become life-threatening. Add to that the “defund the police” rhetoric now in vogue and it is a tough time for our brave law enforcement officers.

I just want to say thank you for the job you do for us every day to every member of the Vail police force.

Phil Hutchison

East Vail