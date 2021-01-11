Letter: A history lesson
If we do not learn from history we are destined to repeat it. And this should give us all pause at this moment in time.
“There was massive fraud and an orchestrated conspiracy in this election. The entire process was fraudulent and the election was stolen from me.” — Donald Trump
“If the lie is big enough and repeated often enough the people will begin to believe the lie. The truth will then become the enemy of the people and the state.” — Joseph Goebbels
Randy Smith
Avon
