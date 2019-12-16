Letter: A horrible concert experience

At the Modest Mouse concert on Friday in Vail, I was repeatedly assaulted and threatened by a large group of men. I told the nearest 5D Shield security guard as it was unfolding. The security guard informed me there was nothing he could do other than get the police for me. I asked him to please get the police repeatedly. He said they would. Over the course of an hour, I was instead sent several other security guards to explain the incidents, too.

All of these successive security guards continued to mislead me, informing me that there was nothing they could do except summon the police on my behalf, which they insisted they were doing. When the concert ended, with no police ever summoned by security and the primary offender continuing to threaten me, I called 911. They sent me a police officer and for the first time, I learned that 5D Shield security had never even informed the police of the incident.

What is the purpose of event security? One would believe that it’s to protect the event’s patrons. But what if security instead acts to obstruct justice and misleads you that they are summoning the appropriate authorities on your behalf? Has this security team acted as an accessory to the crime, allowing it to continue unimpeded for over an hour? Is this how the town of Vail protects its citizens? With a security team that specializes in misdirection, falsely informing patrons being assaulted that they are retrieving the police, but instead stalling until the event ends and they are off the hook? I pray that if the town of Vail cares about its citizen’s safety, it will reconsider hiring 5D Shield to ever “secure” an event again. I would have been safer taking matters into my own hands rather than trusting this security.

Keith Cochran

Vail