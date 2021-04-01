Letter: A lacrosse program for locals, by locals

Let me begin by applauding the Vail Daily for posting such a great article regarding the Vail Valley Lacrosse Club program. This is truly a program for local kids that the valley can be proud of!

It took tons of help from so many individuals to start this program, including board members, volunteer parents and others who believe in us. I would like to mention several key individuals and businesses that helped get this program off the ground when we first started. Our sponsors at the beginning included Rob Verratti of Colorado Business Bank, Lynda Sampson of The Steadman Clinic/Steadman-Philippon Research Institute and Jim Yurcak from Sports Authority.

But one family and athlete failed to make the article due to size constraints that certainly needs a shout-out. The Belyea family has been an integral part of the genesis of VVLC. Eric and Michelle made huge contributions to the program to get it started and continued their unwavering support through the years from the beginning. Their son, Jamie who is a VVLC alumni and Battle Mountain High School Graduate, signed his letter of intent to play at NCAA D-3 Lynn University in Florida last year.

I want to give a personal thanks to all the volunteers, coaches, parents and players who believed in VVLC and have made it truly a program for the locals, by the locals. Thank you.

John (JC) Cole

Edwards