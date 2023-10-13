Letter: A ‘lesson’ on immigration that’s anything but educational

Kaye Ferry’s “lesson” on immigration in her recent column was anything but educational.

Her story consists of passing through Mexican immigration on her way home and having been fined for overstaying her visit. From this, she apparently concludes that while the United States has a “porous” border, Mexico does not. Is she suggesting that if a visitor from Mexico were to overstay her visa in the United States, there would be no consequence? That is simply not true. (A Mexican national needs a visa to travel to the United States . If that person overstays their visa, they may be barred from re-entering the United States for years .)

Perhaps her story would have some meaning if she had swum across the Rio Grande to try to enter Mexico illegally. But even in that case, her “lesson” would make sense only if she had been immediately apprehended by the Mexican authorities and promptly returned to the United States. Then, perhaps, she could claim that illegal entry from the United States to Mexico is more difficult than in reverse. Does anyone think that would have happened?

The issue of immigration, legal and illegal, is important and vexing. We should all encourage our representatives to seek solutions rather than spout campaign slogans. Ferry’s column offers no insight into the problem and no solutions. In fact, it just muddies the already murky waters.

James Harrison

Eagle