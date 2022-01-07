Letter: A little help, Vail Resorts?

I went out Thursday on the 7:55 shuttle for a couple of nice powder runs. I was shocked that the bus was packed like a can of sardines and more riders came on at each stop. Several riders had no masks, and we had to remind them of the requirement. Covid is still rampant. What happened to the limit of 20 riders and a second bus during peak hours?

I’ve lived here 20 plus years and I realize it’s costly to run a second bus, but this is a serious health concern. My recommendation to offset this cost, and the other increases in cost due to the extreme number of guests in town, is to implement a daily tax surcharge of $1 to Vail Resorts for every skier on the mountain.

Vail Resorts sold an exorbitant number of season passes this year and they should be paying for the extra services required from the town. They should also be paying reasonable wages to attract enough help to fully staff the mountain.

I think it’s ironic and sad that a person cleaning condos for a VRBO or Airbnb here in town earns about two to three times the hourly rate of a Vail Resorts employee. It’s about time for Vail resorts to dig in to its huge cash pile.

Eric Larson

Vail