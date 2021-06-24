Letter: A lose-lose housing situation

Howard Leavitt’s recent Valley Voices column was spot on. As long as developers are allowed to buy their way out of providing housing for the required number of employees, we are getting nowhere. This “kicking the can down the road” approach by the Town Council creates contentious situations as the town now tries to shove through unsightly big box housing structures in other neighborhoods.

A recent example is the 146 unit West Vail Marriot Inn. The original plan provided 96 deed-restricted employee housing units, which was subsequently lowered to nine dorm type beds. Were the wealthy prospective buyers turned off by living in such close proximity to those necessary to serve them? We are in a lose-lose situation as a community.

Rol Hamelin

Vail