Letter: A matter of opinion

I agree with Kaye Ferry in her recent letter and applaud each voter who voted in the Republican primary. Even more, I would like to applaud all of the candidates who went through the process to run for an elected office, especially those who went through the caucus process and got the approval from the elected delegates to get on the ballot.

We are each entitled to our own opinion, and I respect Ferry for expressing her opinion and I am thankful that we still live in a free country where we can do that — although it is getting more common for opinions to be censored.

Ferry applauded Eagle County voters for “getting it right” (although not all of the opposed primary candidates who won in Eagle County won their seats across the state). But I wonder if Eagle County really did get it right, or if they did not recognize and vote for primary candidates that obviously have strong approval across the state. For the second election in a row, our current representative for the 3rd Congressional District, Lauren Boebert, did not win Eagle County, but she had a very strong win across her district.

As a state delegate for the Republican Party in Eagle County, it was disappointing for me to see candidates who ignored the caucus process and petitioned onto the ballot (Joe O’Dea and Pam Anderson) take a win. I could be wrong, but it feels like a “pay to play” system ignoring the representation at the caucus.

Glenn Lowe had a great turnout and support in Eagle County. I would like to see him in office. I just wish he was running for an Eagle County position —where he has great support. There were a number of elected county positions that had no Republican representation on the ballot.

And do we really know what the Republicans of Eagle County wanted? The Democrats have a good strategy in only putting one candidate on the ballot. When they only have one candidate to vote for, the primary is less important. Why not change affiliation to unaffiliated and vote for the candidate that one would rather see on the ballot against their Democratic candidate? The system seems flawed to me.

It was impressive to me to see the Democrat turnout to vote in a mostly uncontested primary. Kudos to those voters! But overall, less than 27% of active voters in Eagle County showed up to elect their candidates for the general election in November. Shame on anyone who is a registered voter and did not vote, and shame on anyone who is eligible to vote and is not registered. We all have a responsibility to exercise our right to vote and elect candidates to represent us.

Mindy Johnson

Gypsum