Letter: A message of gratitude from the Family Learning Center

As the executive director of The Family Learning Center, I am writing to express our gratitude to the Vail Daily, and specifically to Zoe Goldstein, for your unwavering support and continued advocacy in reporting on the dynamic educational landscape in our valley. Your recent article, “Eagle County preschool seeks new home,” highlighted not only the challenges we face in finding a new location but also underscored the significant impact our program has on the community. We are immensely thankful for your commitment to sharing our story.

Additionally, I am writing to express our profound appreciation to Father Jose Maria Quera and St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Parish for their extraordinary generosity and support over the years. The Family Learning Center has been in its current location for the previous 25 years. The decision to allow the Family Learning Center to reside in their building has been nothing short of a blessing.

The impact of their kindness cannot be overstated. It has enabled us to provide crucial educational services and support to families across the community, fostering growth, learning, and development. Without their compassion, the Family Learning Center simply would not exist today.

The church has been a great community partner. Father Jose has been instrumental in allowing the Family Learning Center to remain in this location and has been a cornerstone in creating a lasting impact in the lives of many community members over the years. I continue to appreciate their connection and efforts to support the Family Learning Center as we journey through finding our next location.

Thank you Father Jose Maria Quera and the entire St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Parish for your generosity.

Whitney Young-Keltner

Executive Director, The Family Learning Center