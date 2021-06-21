Letter: A misleading headline

As you know, I think that your paper does a good job of presenting the entire political spectrum to its readers. However, I take aim at the headline “Michael Benet rewrite helped the SHRED Act evolve from its right-wing origins.”

Really? Since when is taking money out of the federal budget and retaining it locally a “right-wing” thing to do? I applaud former Sen. Gardner for taking the initiative to redirect the money that is being raised here in Colorado to stay here locally. And somehow think that people on both sides of the aisle thought it was a good thing to do.

Was the initial round of legislation perfect? No, but it was a good start. So if that was a “right-wing” thing to do, then consider me a part of the “right-wing.”

Suzy Smith

Edwards