Letter: A new beginning for Moe’s Original, not a finale

What began in ’02 as a carryout joint

Selling ski town Q that did not disappoint

We shared a building with the Sundance Saloon

Young ski bums, we thought we hung the moon

We eventually moved up to the top ‘o the stairs

It seemed the answer to all our prayers

A legit restaurant in Lionshead Village

This was a big upgrade and quite a privilege

So we built our business on whisky and swine

Becoming a staple for locals to dine

Raising hell on the ghetto side of town

Workin’ and skiin’ and always throwing down!

Twenty years later, it’s been a helluva run

Blood, sweat and tears and tons of fun

Times have changed and maybe we haven’t

Old dogs — new tricks? This may have been eminent.

We can blame it on Covid, housing and labor

But we’d prefer to keep it cordial with our neighbors

It’s time to move on and it breaks our heart

We love this community and hate to depart!

But depart we must and must do it in style

With high fives and hugs and endless smiles

Stop by anytime and see us downvalley

This is a new beginning, not a finale.

Jeff Kennedy

Founding partner, Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que