Letter: A new beginning for Moe’s Original, not a finale
What began in ’02 as a carryout joint
Selling ski town Q that did not disappoint
We shared a building with the Sundance Saloon
Young ski bums, we thought we hung the moon
We eventually moved up to the top ‘o the stairs
It seemed the answer to all our prayers
A legit restaurant in Lionshead Village
This was a big upgrade and quite a privilege
So we built our business on whisky and swine
Becoming a staple for locals to dine
Raising hell on the ghetto side of town
Workin’ and skiin’ and always throwing down!
Twenty years later, it’s been a helluva run
Blood, sweat and tears and tons of fun
Times have changed and maybe we haven’t
Old dogs — new tricks? This may have been eminent.
We can blame it on Covid, housing and labor
But we’d prefer to keep it cordial with our neighbors
It’s time to move on and it breaks our heart
We love this community and hate to depart!
But depart we must and must do it in style
With high fives and hugs and endless smiles
Stop by anytime and see us downvalley
This is a new beginning, not a finale.
Jeff Kennedy
Founding partner, Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que