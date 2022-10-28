Letter: A parking plan that hurts local workers

How is it possible that the Vail Town Council approved this new parking plan? I just don’t see how this mess was approved. Did anyone else see the chaos when trying to buy passes on Oct. 19? I did. Buy online? No thank you.

What used to be a pretty easy process was turned into a nightmare. I won’t get into the details, but if you were there, you know what I’m talking about. There are numerous issues that need to be addressed, but I want to discuss just a few. The Sandstone structure, Ford Park, soccer fields, etc are now open to the day skier traffic. Huh? Those areas which used to be reserved for those of us who buy passes to go to work are now open to the masses?

Does anyone else worry about getting their employees to work for day shifts that start after, say 8 in the morning and maybe a bit later on weekends, being able to park? They, or we, will be competing for spaces with Front Range folks? Not good.

If the idea is to clear the frontage roads of cars, why not just pass a law no more parking on the frontage road? Or put up meters and charge a lot of money? How’s that for a start? If the idea is for environmental reasons, make the Front Range skiers take a bus or carpool — don’t take the frustration out on the people who make this town run. I’m pretty sure the drive from Denver to Vail and back is far worse for the environment than folks driving in from Gypsum, Eagle or Edwards and back. Thank you.

Mark Haynes

Vail