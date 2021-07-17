Letter: A pipe dream that can become true

About 10 years ago, at an evening Vail Council meeting, there was an agenda item that allowed ordinary folk to present their crazy views to satisfy workforce housing needs. Its the last time I remember such an open-ended, free flowing forum at a council meeting. One pipe dream idea sticks in my mind.

The notion was 3,000 beds in a structure over I-70! While this was a bit of a stretch, there is an opportunity to come close to that on a site not over, but adjacent to I-70. It’s the notion of repurposing property that was acquired by Vail Resorts for Ever Vail — now that the original project seems to be dead. The land includes Vail Resorts shops, adjacent parking lot, coupled with retail and professional buildings.

Also, Vail Resorts seems to have effectively said it is out of the real estate development as a key business entity. If these two observations are true, it seems there is an opportunity to do the 3,000 bed project. Of course, it would be a project involving VR, Town of Vail and private enterprises. This clearly is a once in a lifetime opportunity on a scale with the very crazy idea of developing the hillside lettuce growing fields into a ski area and into the town we know today. From my standpoint, I’ve “seen it all”, as I drove by those lettuce fields on my way to Aspen from the mid-west in the mid-1950’s. So this crazy 3,000 bed idea is not that much of a stretch from my viewpoint.

So, what’s say Vail Town Council and Vail Resorts?

Paul Rondeau

Vail