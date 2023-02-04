Letter: A pipeline is better than oil trains

I read with interest the recent letter that told a sad story of an oil leak from the Keystone pipeline. The writer wanted to make the point that pipelines do leak, accidents do happen and it is not a matter of if, but a matter of when.

While that is absolutely true, what the writer left out is that transporting oil by pipeline is by far the safest way to transport oil .

By far the most dangerous way to transport oil is by truck or barge. We are going to need oil for decades to come, and keeping it from contaminating our air and water is a top concern. We need to invest In safe ways to transport this needed commodity. Pipelines are the best option, second would be rail. Filling our roadways with tankers full of crude is the worst option.

Joseph Joyce

Vail