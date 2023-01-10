Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year

On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail.

We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.

When I remarked to our kids how it was pretty neat to have a local elected official hard at work digging out our car, their response was: “Yeah, that was really cool, Dad!”

As “cool” and “Dad” rarely occupy the same sentence, we consider ourselves blessed and grateful for the folks here.

Very cool indeed.

Cary and Heidi Shiao

Vail