Letter: A raise that comes with more work

I remember back in December and January reading about negotiations by the teacher’s union in Eagle county for a raise. I was pleased when they got it, and it sounded at the time like one of the better raises they had had in a while. As a retired educator, I tend to land on the side of teachers. It is a profession that is universally underpaid, particularly K-12 teachers. My guess is that not one teacher in Eagle County can support a family on that single income even with the raise.

But last week, while talking to a teacher who was preparing to head back to the classroom, I realized that there was at least one glitch to this “raise.” My understanding of a “raise” has always been that if you work 40 hours a week for one amount of money, a “raise” happens when you work 40 hours a week for more money. That’s how it works.

But when teachers in Eagle County get a raise, they also must work more hours. So if you are wondering why the school parking lots begin to fill up a full two weeks before students start back to school, it is because in order for teachers to get their raise, they have to add more days to their contracts. That means child care for some will take up part of that hard-earned raise, and other teachers will leave older children home alone for days until they too are back in the classroom.

Thank you teachers of Eagle County for all you do! Even when your “raise” means more hours in the classroom.

Cathy Blaser

Gypsum