Letter: A rambling commentary about population in Eagle County and Colorado

There's too many people — in Eagle County, in Colorado and on up to the whole world.

Last Sunday's Denver Post had a long article dealing with this situation ("More Coloradans moving out as population growth brings traffic headaches, higher home prices," Sunday, Dec. 3). It appears the number of people coming to this state, versus the number leaving, is still positive for the incoming; but by less and less as time goes by. Reasons given for leaving include high housing costs and traffic.

There have been a number of stories recently about how Vail may be getting full. How putting employee housing on some of the last vacant land may not be such a good idea. How Vail Village is losing its charm. Parking has been a problem for a long time, same for housing, throughout the county.

It's the law of supply and demand, which cannot be repealed.

We're stuck with those who are already here, but what about those who will come in the future? Is it advisable to encourage more immigration and more babies? The Republicans are going to pass a tax-reform bill that increases the childcare tax credit. The Democrats want more immigration, regardless of whether those arrivals can survive without subsidies.

Our parks, forests and other public areas are under siege. Been to Yellowstone in July lately? Try getting around Denver during rush hour or using Interstate 25 north or south during weekdays or on weekends. And there is Interstate 70 with ski traffic.

Even Eagle has a traffic problem during commuting times, on U.S. Highway 6 and Eby Creek Road. In the middle of the day, the post office parking lot gets full. Someone was proposing a development south of Eagle that could involve more than 700 new dwelling units. That's 700 more post office boxes — right? Given the financial condition of the U.S. Postal Service, can they provide all those new mailboxes? Or parking for all those new customers?

Is this area as nice a place to live as when you arrived? I'd like to hear what others have to say about this issue — pro or con.

