Letter: A real lifesaver

On Sunday, July 28, two very lucky young girls met Tom H. from EagleVail on the river at the welcome center in Eagle at the boat ramp. Little did they know that Tom would be their hero that day.

That afternoon, three blow-up yellow kayaks put in the water at the boat ramp. The adult of the group went out first, followed by another young lady and the final kayak with two young girls started out but didn’t get far and got stuck in a swell and rocks and could not free themselves. That’s where Tom came into the picture — the girls were in real trouble and in danger of going under. Tom ran to their rescue and threw them a lifesaving rope and pulled them to safety. I shudder to think, had Tom not been there what would had happened to them.

The water is still dangerous and running fast. Parents and adults, please watch over your children, never let them out of your sight near the water, no matter how experienced you think they are.

Tom, thank you from us that watched you in action that day as you truely saved two young lives.

Kathy Olson

Eagle