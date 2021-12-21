Letter: A real tragedy

Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia has come out stating he now won’t support the Build Back Better legislation that would address early childhood education; support for daycare, to make it easier for families to go back to work; lower prescription drug costs; expanding access to the internet; fighting against climate change and expanding renewable energy, to name a few of the things in the bill. This doesn’t even address the jobs it will create.

I feel it is very important to also mention that there are 50 GOP Senators also responsible for blocking this legislation. We can not forget that Sen. Manchin’s constituents would benefit greatly from the components of BBB and so would those of the GOP Senators blocking this bill. This is a real tragedy.

Stephen Gordon

Eagle