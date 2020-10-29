Letter: A remarkable COVID-19 response

As a recent full-time transplant to this amazing valley, I wanted to commend the incredible COVID-19 response of Mayor Dave Chapin; Town Manager Scott Robson; Police Chief Dwight Henninger; Fire Chief Mark Novak; the entire Town Council and all of their incredible teams. Having spent much of my professional career in government and crisis response, most recently as the assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, I have seen the delicate balance between public safety and maintaining a strong economy; the town of Vail team has struck the perfect balance.

All too often leaders make the false choice between having to choose between security and the economy. It is wonderful to see that the town of Vail understands they can have both. The last ingredient to this winning solution is us, the general public. Watching the residents of Vail come together to support one another and to all do their part to keep us all safe has been amazing and one of the many reasons why my family is so thrilled to call Vail our new home.

With the first big snowfall of the season this week, and dreams of first tracks on everyone’s minds, now comes the hard part for us all to dig and do our parts to help support the amazing plans our town leaders have put in place and make sure we get through the winter without any interruptions. In my short time here, I have already seen the community spirit that tells me COVID-19 has no chance against this amazing place.

Douglas Smith

West Vail