Letter: A resource for others with aging parents

My father had a stroke the same week my 14-year-old started high school. A reminder that we are truly the sandwich generation — adults caring for elderly parents and young children and or teenagers.

Nearly all of my friends are going through this. When the nurses at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood saw me overwhelmed, as I was also managing my mom with mild dementia, they handed me a resource guide. I had known they needed help, but was at a loss for resources. They gave me a company, maintain-me.com, that was a lifesaver. The next day after calling them, they had a home health person at my parents’ house. I just wanted to share this resource with others who may have aging parents in the Front Range area and aren’t sure where to turn.

Brooke Smith

Edwards