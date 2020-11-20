Letter: A sad day for our community
So very disappointed to see the photo of the Children’s Garden of Learning sculpture being carried away making the displacement of the school so final. Reminds me of 1980 when we lost our Donovan’s Copper Bar lease and John’s first response was to remove our sign.
When government does not have appropriate priorities and fails to recognize the importance of location or understand the necessity of quality child care in every community, the entire community is diminished.
Very sad day!
Diana Donovan
Vail
