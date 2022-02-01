Letter: A sad encounter

I’m not typically one to comment on the world in a public forum. While considered a millennial by age, I tend to keep my opinions to myself and have zero social media accounts. The other day, while frequenting a local big box store, I witnessed an interaction that was personally offensive and one that I found ruined my day on an otherwise gorgeous Sunday.

The encounter happened as a customer approached an employee who was busily stocking shelves with the goods that you and I all need. While I’m not privy to how much this associate is making, one can assume it’s not enough by itself to live in this valley, and this employee likely has multiple jobs. The man was inquiring about where to find a particular product in the store, and appeared flustered that he couldn’t convey his question appropriately to the associate.

Conversely, the associate wasn’t quite sure of the question, or location of the desired product. The customer then stormed off and uttered “speak English!!!” loud enough for all the workers around him to hear. One can assume this may have left the associate embarrassed and saddened. Nonetheless, he quickly returned to his duty of filling the shelves.

Have we forgotten that those who stock our shelves, and keep our society fed and well provisioned, are some of the most critically important workers around? While the pandemic still rages on, is our memory so short that just a few months ago we were hailing these hard-working folks as heroes? Maybe he isn’t from here, maybe he isn’t fluent in English. Have you ever been on vacation in a foreign country, and not well versed in the local dialect? It’s extraordinarily stressful to be in an environment where you cannot communicate as well as you’re used to.

I’ve had the great fortune of spending my entire career in the hospitality industry here in the Vail Valley, alongside many hardworking folks from all around the world. All of them have enriched my life not only at, but beyond work. Those that clean your hotel room, those that stock your shelves, those that toil relentlessly to clean dishes in a commercial kitchen.

I regret not going up to this hard-working gentleman and saying “Gracias por su trabajar duro!” which may have elicited a chuckle from those fully fluent, but I think my high school Spanish teacher would have been proud. To that associate, I say thank you for your hard work and contributing to this society, as well as being a member of this community. Keep up the good work, and remember to be grateful and thankful to everyone putting in an honest day’s work just to survive.

Scott Copertino

Avon