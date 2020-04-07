Letter: A shout-out to Vail Health
I am a Vail local for 30 years now and amidst the devastating COVID-19 pandemic was thrown a curveball in life and suffered a heart attack. I would like to thank the entire Vail Health staff for caring for me in an incredible way, especially when they are dealing with the virus on a 24-7 basis. It is beyond amazing how the staff has turned the Vail Health buildings into a safe and unbelievably organized facility during this crisis. We as Vail residents are so fortunate to have a world-class hospital like this at our doorsteps.
Thank you to the entire ER Staff, cardio team, doctors, nurses, techs, assistants, maintenance crew, food service, security people, and everyone at the Vail Health Center for putting their health at risk every single day and doing an incredible job caring for me and all of us in this community.
You guys are the “true rock stars” in all of this!
Ronald A. Dais
Vail
