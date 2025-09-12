Letter: A simple and cheap solution to a big problem

Over the years, there has been a tremendous spurt of growth along the Interstate 70 corridor. Along with this growth, the traffic on I-70 has grown exponentially. Between Avon and Edwards, the speed limit for I-70 jumps from 65 mph to 75 mph. While this may have made sense more than 20 years ago with less housing, it now creates an excess amount of noise for those living in that corridor. The Vail, Avon, and EagleVail corridors have lower speed limits, so why not Edwards?

In addition, trucks traveling at that speed slam on jake brakes (sounding like jets) to get off the exits at all hours of the night to stop at the rest area. And while the speed of the traffic is supposedly set at 75 mph, we know that traffic is realistically traveling at much higher speeds.

The average citizen in Edwards can’t contact the Colorado Department of Transportation to ask for a change (I have tried and gotten no response regarding a process for change). We need a county/state representative with the ability and authority to contact the Colorado Department of Transportation to ask for the process to effect a speed limit change. Lower speed limits would result in fewer accidents, less noise and air pollution, with reduced fire danger as well. The cost to effect this change would be a few signs. I know I can’t be the only Edwards resident to see the logic in dropping the speed limit.

Linda Davis

Singletree