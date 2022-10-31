Letter: A small price to pay for an improved community

Living and working for more than 25 years in the Vail Valley has led to many transportation challenges through the years. I always wondered why we didn’t have a transportation system like the Roaring Fork Valley or other ski towns I had visited. Now we have the chance! An enhanced transit system will help locals get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation and other community services safely and efficiently. Investing in our valley-wide transit system will support the locally owned small businesses and visitors that contribute to our region’s economy and tax base. Improved regional transportation will promote the livability, sustainability, and economic vitality of Eagle County.

A “yes” vote in November accomplishes this for the price of a half-cent sales tax (that’s $0.50 on a $100 purchase). That’s a small price to pay for an improved community.

I hope you join me in voting “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit in November.

Kay Schneider

Eagle