Letter: A thank you from Vail Ski Patrol

It was a challenging week for the Vail Ski Patrol last week when we closed out our holiday season with a series of unfortunate events that took a toll on the staff. When this happens, we get together, debrief events and support one another.

In a much-appreciated show of local support, Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle sent over a full spread of food to feed the whole staff. When we tried to settle up, “our money was no good.” There’s something therapeutic about getting together, eating food and having a laugh or two and I just wanted to thank Michael and the team over there for helping to support our first responders up on the hill. Thanks!

Chris Mongo Reeder

Director, Vail Ski Patrol