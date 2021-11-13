Letter: A thank you from veterans

Every year, Marines across the globe gather together on Nov. 10 to commemorate the birth of the Marine Corps, which occurred by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, on Nov. 10, 1775. This year we held the 246th Marine Corps Birthday celebration at Route 6 Cafe in EagleVail. We had large number of Marines, who along with their family member and veteran friends from other military branches, enjoyed a tasty buffet of appetizers offered by Route 6 while celebrating and commemorating the traditions and history of the Marine Corps.

When we went to paid for our food, Ollie Holdstock, the owner of the Route 6 Café, said it was on honor to serve you veterans and declined to accept our payment. As veterans, we wanted to publicly acknowledge Ollie’s gracious gesture and to thank him! Also, we wanted other veterans to know that local veterans gather every Friday at Route 6 at 5 p.m. to visit and have some cheer!

David Strandjord, United States Marine Corps

Bill Welch, United States Marine Corps