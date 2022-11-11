Letter: A thank you note from veterans

Every year, Marines across the globe gather together on Nov. 10 to commemorate the birth of the Marine Corps, which occurred by resolution of the Second Continental Congress on Nov. 10, 1775. This year, we held the 247th Marine Corps Birthday celebration again at Route 6 Café in EagleVail. We had a large number of Marines, who along with their family members and veteran friends from other military branches, enjoyed a tasty buffet of appetizers offered by Route 6 while celebrating and commemorating the traditions and history of the Marine Corps.

When we went to pay for our food. Ollie Holdstock, the owner of Route 6 Café, said it was an honor to serve you veterans and declined to accept our payment for the second year in a row! As veterans, we wanted to publicly acknowledge Ollie’s gracious gesture and thank him! Also, we want other veterans to know that local veterans gather every Friday night at Route 6 a 5 p.m. to visit and have some cheer!

David Strandjord, USMC and Bill Welch, USMC

Eagle County