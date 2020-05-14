Letter: A thank you to the food and beverage workforce

Here in Colorado, the heroic work of our medical professionals and first responders has been remarkable to watch. Their tireless efforts and selfless commitment to confront COVID-19 and care for the sick is an inspiration to all. We owe a debt of gratitude to these individuals.

The Colorado Beverage Association would also like to acknowledge the sacrifice of our members who are on the frontline of providing goods and services that are essential to our way of life. These brave men and women are taking time away from their own families to ensure that we can count on having food to eat and beverages to drink while our members are also donating products and providing support to organizations in need throughout the state.

Colorado’s elected leadership from Gov. Jared Polis, to our state legislators, and local government officials have risen to the occasion during this difficult and unprecedented time. The Colorado Beverage Association would like to extend our special thanks to all of our elected across the state who are working tirelessly, constructively and responsively to keep Colorado moving and our communities safe. Our essential critical workers could not do this without your continued support.

Mary Marchun, Executive Director, The Colorado Beverage Association