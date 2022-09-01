Letter: A tribute to Tony G

On the eve of Tony’s remembrance, it’s hard to know where to begin. But, Tony’s obvious musical genius and transcendental love of all people would be a good place to start — gifted not just to us here in the Vail Valley, but around the world.

I’m sure the people in our sister city in Austria got down with Tony’s music and vibrancy just as we got down at the Grouse Mountain Grill and many other places in the valley over the last 30-plus years. Tony had a soft spot in his heart for everyone, and we felt the same way about him.

What a voice — smooth, mellow and deep. Keyboard mastery and improvisation second to none. Tony, I’ve got all of your CDs — playing with Tommy, Allen and your brother. My long as yet unfulfilled wish is to play at least one of your songs half as well as you did.

So, Tony, Godspeed, and when we get to our final destination, we fervently hope to see you up there on the keyboard playing one of your classic signature pieces — “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

Mike Meehan

EagleVail