Letter: An update from Eagle County Animal Services

The Eagle County Animal Services Advisory Committee was created in 2016 to provide community input to the Animal Services team at Eagle County. Eagle County Animal Services has responsibility for operating the Eagle County Animal Shelter, and for providing animal control services for unincorporated Eagle County and the towns of Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail by contract.

We’d like to share some of the accomplishments of the Animal Services team for 2019:

A 15% reduction in stray animal intakes.

A 25% increase in adoptions, with over 400 animals finding their forever homes!

The team participated in 11 community events, many of which facilitated adoptions. Thanks to our community partners for the opportunity, especially Integra Auto in Glenwood Springs, Subaru Glenwood Springs, Bonfire Brewery, Vail Valley Foundation and Coldwell Banker.

The team encouraged expanded staff training opportunities through grant requests and leveraging statewide partnerships.

A 37% increase in total patrols.

An increase of more than 35% in time spent patrolling and handling cases

We initiated work on a uniform code for animal control across the entirety of Eagle County. This entailed many hours of time and discussion with town partners and other county team members to draft a new uniform code, which would provide for consistent guidelines across the entire county, including existing municipalities.

The uniform code is a big project, and the Animal Services team has taken steps in 2019 to gain input and alignment with municipal partners across Eagle County. There are many benefits to a community with a uniform code, including a clear understanding of policies regardless of trail location or municipality. Additionally, a uniform code would make it easier for visitors, new and part-time residents to integrate and comply with community expectations.

The conversation about the uniform code will continue in 2020 and we welcome your input. The Animals Services Advisory Committee meets the second Wednesday of the month in January, March, May, July, September and November at the Eagle County Animal Shelter, located at 1400 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle. Meetings are open to the public and we welcome community participation.

New for 2020, look for two of our meetings to be recorded at the Eagle County Building in Eagle and televised on ECGTV. If you have a suggestion, comment or complaint you would like to share with the committee, we can be reached at animalservicescommittee@eaglecounty.us

Evelyn Pinney, Gabe Shalley, Julie Helm, Tracy LeClair, Carrie Marsh-Schultz, Cookie Murphy-Pettee, and Caroline Davis