Letter: A vacation full of great news

My family spent a week’s vacation over Memorial Day in Vail. I had intended to have a news-free vacation, no Fox, CNN, MSNBC or network news or big city daily papers, just a relaxing week hiking, reading, sitting by the river, exploring shops and restaurants in the Vail-Beaver Creek Area. That said, I did get my daily news fix by picking up your daily paper every day I was there. All I can say was wow! Your Vail residents and guests are so fortunate to have a great paper available to them on a daily basis and for free!

I enjoyed features on the BBQ and Blues festival, Pride, the feature on the unsolved mystery of the woman who went missing while hiking years ago, school graduations, plus national news that was happening such as the national debt crisis. We saw and did things we might have missed thanks to your paper’s superb reporting.

Bravo!

Mike Triggs

West Des Moines, Iowa