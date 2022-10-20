Letter: A vote for transit is a vote for a thriving community

We all see initiatives that come our way each year to help improve our communities. At the end of the day, nearly all ideas are good ones, and it comes down to us as voters to consider how great the impact of the idea is relative to its cost. The Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority’s goals are focused on improving transit options to help get workers to their jobs, seniors to medical appointments and shopping, and kids to school and recreational activities. Given what we stand to lose, both in absolute dollars and quality of life without a more robust regional transit, the “cost” is paid immediately forward in growth for businesses, and stability in quality of life.

Between a housing crisis, a child care crisis, a staffing shortage, and inflation of prices for baseline consumables sits affordable and reliable transportation’s ability to make an impact on all of these. The more we as a county can move people to the places they need to go, so comes greater access to housing that is suddenly not too far away, where before it could not be considered. Transportation for school-age children results in stability for parents in the puzzle that is work-life balance. Reliable and frequent access to transportation means reliable attendance at work. Consistent routes that support access to health care mean that a person is not having to choose to “wait and see” if they get better, due to lack of transportation. And finally, Eagle County’s commitment to aging well cannot be honored without transportation that affords freedom of mobility for as long as possible. Regional transit is not panacea, but it is likely our first step to making every other great idea on housing, education and health care more realistic.

In a sea of great ideas, the Eagle Valley RTA stands out as one that will position the county to be a thriving community for local families, workers and visitors, for years to come. Please vote “yes.”

Kathryn Regjo

Eagle