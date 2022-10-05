Letter: A vote for transportation

As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”

On the third page of a six-page ballot, you can vote for that change with a “Yes” to Eagle County Ballot Issue 1B. It has the potential to be much more transformative than meets the eye, unless, of course, you’ve been over the hill and seen what RFTA has done in the past decade.

As one with a broad regional view, I observe RFTA in the Roaring Fork Valley to be truly embraced by locals up and down the valley. It rakes in federal and state transportation grants for buses, dedicated lanes, high-quality transit centers. Summit Stage is not an RTA but is structured more like one. As an Eagle County citizen, it has been a difficult contrast to observe. Now is the time to address that gap.

Eagle Valley RTA, which is on the November ballot, is designed to add value and overcome many shortcomings of the current structure by improving frequency and ridership, better multi-modal integration across the county, including coordination between the two other well-run municipal transit operations, Avon and Vail, and one Metro District operated transit.

Perhaps most importantly, the passage of this ballot measure will position the new Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority for a historic influx of federal dollars from both the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act to meet climate goals, and position the valley’s economy for long-term success. Along with housing affordability, and health care cost reduction, high-quality transit when it is embraced by a broad cross section of citizens is one of the key economic development and workforce issues of our time. Vote “yes” on 1B.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Jon Stavney

Eagle