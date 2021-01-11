Letter: A Women’s March thank you

Last year in January, when I organized and led the Women’s March in Vail, I stated that I hoped I wouldn’t have to do it again in 2021. Here we are now in 2021 with a new administration that will be sworn in on Jan. 20. I couldn’t be more relieved that we are not facing four more years of chaos and that I don’t have to organize another march.

I want to thank all of you who participated in or supported the Women’s March for the past four years and all of you who voted for a change in the administration. As so painfully demonstrated by the recent insurrection at our Capitol, there remains much to be done going forward. For this year’s non-event, however, let us all just take a deep breath and be thankful to see our government, if not our entire country, returned to sanity again.

I hope that you will bring that same energy and commitment to our continuing struggle to protect women’s rights, to bring gun sense to our country, to help women who have suffered disproportionately during the COVID lockdowns, and to protect our environment, our Constitution and the rule of law that we cherish.

Barbara Ruh

Edwards