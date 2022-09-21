Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible
Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
Holly Johnson
Edwards