Letter: Abdication of responsibility

The town of Vail’s Planning and Environmental Commission should never have allowed member John Ryan Lockman to vote on the Booth Falls issue after he refused to recuse himself from a vote regarding “for” or “against” his employer, Vail Resorts. We all know several examples of firings by VR of employees deemed “not sufficiently loyal.” His boss was even there as a reminder.

Contrarily, a striking example of honesty in government was evidenced in Aspen recently when one of the Pitkin County Commissioners recused herself from voting on Aspen Skiing Company’s planned expansion into the Pandora’s terrain because her son-in-law works for the company! This, while Mr. Lockman is an actual employee of the company involved.

Rol Hamelin

Vail