Letter: Abortion, bans, and authorities right and left

There is so much in the news about the many opinions on abortion. More Republicans and those who are politically right suggest how many weeks of pregnancy should be too many for an abortion to take place. One of the most recent suggestions is no abortion before 15 weeks. Those who favor abortion are opposed to any restriction.

What amazes me is that in a country in which democracy is the declared and agreed upon government, why is it so impossible for many to accept that not everyone agrees with their view about an issue and that it is possible to agree to disagree and not impose one view over another? Such an agreement seems quite civilized and democratic.

But then there’s the idea that abortion is murder. What if those not opposed to abortion don’t hold that idea to be true?

In a democracy, doesn’t the majority rule?

This discussion, if you will, seems never-ending when many of those opposed to abortion want to abolish free and fair elections and to create an autocratic government via illegal and/or any non-democratic means. In other words, they want their way or the proverbial highway. What then?

I urge temperance and the rule of law, kindness to one’s neighbors a la the Golden Rule, discussion versus violence, thoughtful consideration versus rash rush to judgment. Rationality versus craziness. Please.

Mary Lamb Lucas

Edwards