In reading the article about the proposed condominium project on U.S. Highway 6, unless I misunderstood, only two units out of 84 will be for workforce housing.To say the least, not providing much of a dent in the local housing crisis.

Also, Breckenridge Grand Vacations is a timeshare developer. No mention in the article as to whether this will be a timeshare. The design suggests it will be.

Charles Penwill

Avon