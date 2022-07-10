Letter: About the Dotsero Mobile Home Park sale

As an owner of mobile home parks, including one in Colorado, I continue to watch with dismay the mischaracterization of this housing option in the press and by demagogic politicians like Andrew Boesenecker. The demand for spaces in mobile home parks in Colorado is very high, not because potential residents are being deceived or tricked, but because it’s an excellent housing option for many people, compared with other options, each of which has its own costs and risks.

The residents know that they are renters and not owners of the land, and that arrangement has certain costs and benefits. Boesenecker and his comrades continue to seek legislation to convert renters into quasi-landowners, at the expense of the actual landowners. The recent legislation giving tenants extensive rights to hold up sales of parks by the rightful property owners are unconstitutional takings of property. Moreover, other aspects of the laws recently passed or proposed in Colorado will only discourage investment in this property type, which provides lower-cost housing than most alternatives, in a market in which all land and housing prices have been sharply rising. Thus, laws designed to help lower-income families, create greater shortages of lower-cost housing. It’s another example of the unintended and counter-productive consequences of liberal policies.

Robert Rosenfeld

St. Louis, Missouri