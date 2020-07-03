Letter: About those bear sightings

Interesting article in Tuesday’s Vail Daily about bear sightings. Having just had a bear visitor at my Eagle home, Sunday night, I would like to know: Is Colorado Parks and Wildlife or Eagle County government asking people to report bear sightings or visits in all of Eagle County?

If yes, where can we conveniently register such reports? Preferably there should be a website to submit a report as well as a phone number for those not regularly using a computer or smartphone.

Stephen Vastagh

Eagle