Letter: ACE for Eagle

Adam Palmer is a community guy who spends his summer weekends volunteering to build single-track trails. He is a dreamer and a doer. He is a musician and a dad. Charlie Gundlach is an innovator with passion and dedication. He is a dreamer and a doer. He makes every cup of Color coffee better than the one before it. Ellen Bodenheimer is a 4H mom with a high community IQ. She is a dreamer and a doer. She looks for ways to support healthy opportunities for local kids and families.

Adam, Charlie and Ellen are dreamers and doers. They understand the inspiration behind a dynamic vision. They have the ability to look down the road and predict where the town of Eagle is headed. Still, what makes them really unique is that they will roll up their sleeves for Eagle and you can count on them as doers.

If you haven’t yet, I would encourage you to get to know Adam, Charlie and Ellen better and support their positive vision for the town of Eagle with your vote this election season.

Geoff Grimmer

Eagle