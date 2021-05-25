Letter: Address climate with your Holy Cross Energy vote

It’s not easy to find large-scale, meaningful ways to tackle the climate problem. But, if you’re a customer of Holy Cross Energy, you have that opportunity by mail-in ballot right now to vote for directors who will prioritize renewable energy. There are several qualified candidates on the ballot who care about climate.

Bob Gardner was one of the original architects of reform, laying the foundation for Holy Cross’s 100% carbon-free commitment. Brian Davies brings a wealth of technology and energy security knowledge. Kristen Hartel and Kristen Bertuglia will make renewable energy a top priority. Please vote and mail your ballot by June 4.

Chris Lane

Basalt