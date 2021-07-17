Letter: Address the problem first

Anybody living in Eagle County has likely been made aware of the issues related to lack of workforce housing in this and surrounding communities. While it was very good to read in several of Scott Miller’s recent articles various initiatives proposed at the county level to help address the immediate demand, there is very little being discussed at the Eagle County level regarding addressing the myriad causes of the problem.

Among the most impactful problems contributing to the housing challenges are the completely unrestricted short-term rentals in unincorporated communities of Eagle County. Communities like EagleVail, which was once a thriving community of locals, is transitioning ever more into an unregulated and unrecognized commercial district.

Land use regulations currently in place in Eagle County do not currently allow for residential lots to be used for shor-term rentals. However, Eagle County has done virtually nothing of substance to monitor, regulate or control this use despite the negative impact it has had on the availability of housing throughout the county. While the county commissioners scramble to try and contain the blast, they continue to do nothing to cut the fuse.

The current commissioners have not created this problem, it goes back to past boards but includes current commissioners and Eagle County staff. Virtually every surrounding county manages short-term rentals in their respective unincorporated areas including Garfield, Routt, Summit and Lake counties. On each of those counties’ websites, a search using “short term rentals” or “vacation rentals” will bring up several links to the various rules and regulations governing this use in each area.

Despite the fact that nothing in Eagle County’s land use regulations or current PUD guidelines allow for short-term rentals as a use by right, or even as a special use. Eagle County staff and commissioners have taken literally no action to limit or regulate this nonpermitted use of residential properties. This enaction provided the kindling for the current housing bonfire of which they are now standing in the middle and trying to stomp out with their bare feet. All the while, surrounding property owners are left with almost no effective recourse when a home on their street becomes a fraternity house for a weekend or longer.

It seems Eagle County will never contain this blaze as long as the fuels feeding this fire are not addressed. Eagle County leaders and staff owe it to residents to do their jobs and enforce current land use regulations first, then try and deal with the problem of adding new workforce housing to the diminished inventory. Until then, I do not want my tax dollars being taped to the soles of their feet as they try and happy-dance the current housing fire out. It is time to address the problem rather than dabbing an ointment on the burn area.

Tracy Walters

EagleVail