Affordable housing assistance in the Vail Area

I’ve been visiting Vail for 40 years. One keeps reading about the lack of affordable housing for service workers and other locals. Not just in Vail, but in many other ski areas.

The problem is caused by affluent out-of-state buyers bidding up the price of their primary and second homes who are also benefiting by the appreciation of these homes as they own them. So, why not assess a special real estate tax dedicated to affordable housing assistance for the same service workers that the owners depend on? Or at least raise the local real estate tax above a certain price point to pay for housing assistance for the workers.

Phil Barbalace

Wilmington, N.C.