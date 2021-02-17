Letter: Affordable housing is good, but unfortunate it takes such size and scope

Driving down Highway 6 in Edwards mid-day Sunday afternoon, I couldn’t help but notice a herd of elk sunning themselves right smack dab in the middle of where the proposed Edwards RiverPark development would be. As a newer resident to the area, I’ve been trying to learn as much as I can about this proposed development, especially as it relates to wildlife and water protections. There seems to be a lot more information about the potential dollars coming out of this development than the impact that this development will have on our most valuable resources here in the valley. While the contributions to much-needed affordable housing are to be lauded, it is unfortunate that it takes something of this size and scope to make it happen. And anyone who thinks that this won’t have an impact on our wildlife and the wetlands that currently exist on the property are kidding themselves. The County Commissioners are reviewing this proposal once again on Feb. 23, so please make sure your feelings are heard.

Suzy Smith

Edwards