Letter: Affordable housing vs recreation

After reading the article that the Mountain Recreation district is thinking of coming back to taxpayers for one more round this spring, I just say no!

When we have an affordable housing crisis on the scale that we do up here in the valley, we need to be focusing our funding towards that issue, not recreation. Without people to work here in the valley, we will be unable to support the businesses that attract visitors that support our economy.

And last I checked, we live in one of the world’s largest outdoor recreation areas, not all of them with a fee to use.

So, I vote for affordable housing, not recreation.

Suzy Smith

Edwards